Toronto Police are on the scene of shooting that has sent three people to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say shots were fired at approximately 5:19 a.m., near Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West.

Three people with gunshot wounds were located by police and transported to the hospital.

One of the victims has life-threatening injuries, police say.

Officers arrested one person at the scene and two firearms were allegedly recovered, police said.

