2 cops assaulted after stopping vehicle from entering film shoot in Etobicoke

Two Toronto police officers are in hospital after being assaulted by a driver when they stopped a vehicle from entering a film shoot in Etobicoke Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police say the incident happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Evans Avenue and Browns Line, south of the Gardiner Expressway.

The officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the assault, police say.

Meanwhile, the driver, a man in his 40s, was subsequently arrested. There is no immediate word on charges.

The incident comes a day after another police officer sustained a head injury while responding to a call in North York on Tuesday morning.

Following that incident, Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw said eight officers had sustained various non-life-threatening injuries over the course of 24 hours.