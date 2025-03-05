2 teenagers, man charged in stabbing at Victoria Park subway station

A man has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the bus bay area at Victoria Park Station on March 1. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Two teenagers and an adult have been charged in connection with a stabbing at Victoria Park subway station over the weekend.

Toronto police said there was an altercation involving four people in the bus bay area of the TTC station on the evening of March 1.

A 44-year-old man was stabbed in the lower back during the altercation, police said. He was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the three suspects fled the scene. A subsequent investigation has resulted in the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man.

The two teenagers cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police said the identity of the adult is not being released to protect the identities of the teens.

All three are facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Investigators have not said what led to the altercation, which ended in the stabbing.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.