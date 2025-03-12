SIU investigating after man Tasered, seriously injured in Dufferin Mall incident

Police cruisers are parked at the entrance of Dufferin Mall on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured when he was Tasered by a Toronto police officer at Dufferin Mall Tuesday night.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a store loss prevention officer and a 37-year-old man became involved in an “interaction” around 8 p.m.

A Toronto police officer responded and deployed his conducted energy weapon at the man, the SIU said.

The man fell to the ground and was shortly arrested. The SIU said he was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

Toronto police told CP24 on Tuesday night that the loss prevention officer was also taken to the hospital as a result of the incident.

The circumstances that led to the initial interaction are unknown.

The SIU, which is called to investigate whenever police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault, has assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.