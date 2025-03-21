Toronto police’s homicide unit to provide update after man found dead on UofT campus

Toronto police’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead outside U of T's pharmacy building on March 20. (Kenneth Enlow/CP24)

The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit will be providing an update Friday on the death of a man found at the University of Toronto’s downtown campus on Thursday morning.

The man was found outside the Leslie L. Dan Pharmacy Building at 144 College St., just west of Queen’s Park Crescent, at around 8:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Police initially said they believed that the incident was not suspicious but on Thursday night, investigators confirmed the death had been ruled a homicide.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear and investigators have not released a cause of death.

The news conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live on CP24.com, the CP24 App, CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News App.