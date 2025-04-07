Man known to frequent Toronto area wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says Simon William Gares is wanted for a breach of his statutory release.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent the Toronto area.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says Simon William Gares is wanted for a breach of his statutory release.

Gares is serving an eight-month and 17-day sentence for breach of a long-term supervision order.

He is described as a 44-year-old white man, standing five-foot-ten with brown hair and hazel eyes, and weighing 170 pounds.

Gares also has several tattoos including a dragon on his right shoulder, a tribal joker on his left shoulder, the word ‘twisted’ written across his upper back, barbed wire and the quote “life is simple” on his right wrist, more barbed wire, a star symbol, the number ‘5’, and the words ‘shy no’ on his left wrist, as well as an Irish cross on his right forearm.

Anyone with information about Gares’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.