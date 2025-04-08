Dangerous offender living in Toronto wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says Simon William Gares is wanted for a breach of his statutory release.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a dangerous offender who had been living in the Toronto area.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says Simon William Gares is wanted for a breach of his statutory release.

Gares is serving an eight-month and 17-day sentence for breach of a long-term supervision order.

Nearly two weeks before the Canada-wide warrant was issued, Toronto police had warned the public of Gares release from prison, stating that he was a “dangerous offender.”

“The Toronto Police Service is notifying the public about this offender because of his demonstrated risk to the community, including children,” the news release issued at the time said.

Gares Simon Gares, 43, is seen in this file photo released by Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Police said Gares was living at a community-based residential facility at the time of his release.

Gares had been serving time for assault causing bodily harm and was also subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

He is described as a 44-year-old white man, standing five-foot-ten with brown hair and hazel eyes, and weighing 170 pounds.

Gares also has several tattoos, including a dragon on his right shoulder, a tribal joker on his left shoulder, the word ‘twisted’ written across his upper back, barbed wire and the quote “life is simple” on his right wrist, a star symbol, the number ‘5,’ and the words ‘shy no’ on his left wrist, as well as an Irish cross on his right forearm.

Anyone with information about Gares’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.