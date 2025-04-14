Man facing 53 charges after allegedly stealing $33,000 of booze from LCBO stores in Toronto and the GTA

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man who allegedly stole more than $30,000 of booze from liquor stores in Toronto and surrounding areas.

Police say between Jan. 27 and April 4, a man entered various LCBO locations across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area, selected a quantity of alcohol, and allegedly left without paying.

The value of the stolen goods is about $33,000, they said.

On Sunday, Toronto Police Service identified and arrested 30-year-old Luis Alberto Alonzo Ramon, of no fixed address.

He is facing 53 counts of theft under $5,000.

The accused was scheduled to appear in bail court on Monday.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.