Police identify victims of double homicide in Toronto’s Riverdale area

Police identified Quentin Caza (left) and Jeremy McNeil (right) as the two victims of a double homicide in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood on April 15. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have identified two young adults as the city’s latest homicide victims of the year.

They are 18-year-old Quentin Caza and 20-year-old Jeremy McNeil, both of Toronto, and are the city’s ninth and 10th murder victims of 2025.

On Tuesday, at about 11:15 p.m., police were called to the city’s Riverdale area, near Bain and Logan avenues, for reports of gunshots.

There, officers said they found two men who had been shot. They performed life-saving measures, however one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died a short time later.

Police have not specified which victim died at the scene and which one died at the hospital.

It’s still unclear exactly where the shooting happened or where the victims were found, however several evidence markers were seen on and around a civilian vehicle that was parked on Bain.

Double fatal shooting April 15 Riverdale A police investigation is underway after two people died following an April 15 shooting in Toronto's Riverdale area. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Speaking to reporters at the scene on Wednesday, Det. Sgt. Alan Bartlett said it’s still unknown if the victims were inside that vehicle when they were shot.

He also said the car is “of interest” to investigators and that the gunshots appear to have been fired in clusters, which could suggest the shooting was targeted.

Police are searching for two suspects who were dressed in dark clothing and last seen running towards Withrow Park. The gender of the suspects is unclear at this time, Bartlett said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras