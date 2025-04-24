Police, paramedics respond to incident at Toronto Pearson International Airport

Cars are lined up outside Pearson International Airport on April 24,, 2025 due to a heavy police presence in the area. (John Fowler/ Submitted)

Travellers say there is a heavy police presence at Toronto Pearson International Airport this morning following an unknown incident.

7:41 a.m.

The TTC says the 900 Airport Express bus in detouring via Terminal 3 due to “police activity.”

900 Airport Express: Detour via Utilizing Terminal 3 due to Police activity due to police activity. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) April 24, 2025

7:37 a.m.

In a social media post, Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 409 to Terminal 1 Departures in closed for a police investigation.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy409 to Terminal 1 Departures, at Toronto Pearson International Airport, in Mississauga - Roads closed due to a police investigation. Please avoid the area. ^ao pic.twitter.com/YdAprJqiOs — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) April 24, 2025

7:10 a.m.

Cars can be seen lining up outside the airport following an unknown incident at the airport.

7 a.m.

Paramedics tell CP24 they received a call to respond to the airport but did not disclose the nature of the call or where in the airport they were responding to.