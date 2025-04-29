Suspect charged with second-degree murder after victim dies following stabbing at motel in Etobicoke

Toronto police have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing in south Etobicoke over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday at a motel near The Queensway and Royal York Road.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at about 9:20 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators allege that two people were in a room together when one of them stabbed the other.

The suspect was arrested on scene by police.

Police previously said that there are no outstanding suspects and no ongoing threat to the community.

The victim, who has only been identified as a male, was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead. He is the city’s 11th murder victim of the year.

Tanas Shmagranovski, 57, of no fixed address, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He had an April 27 court date.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.