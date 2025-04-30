Power restored to thousands in Toronto after spring storm

Fallen branches are seen above after a powerful storm on Tuesday.

Power has been restored to thousands of Toronto Hydro customers after a powerful storm knocked down hydro wires and tree branches across the city on Tuesday.

At the peak of the storm, Toronto Hydro said about 27,000 customers were without power. That number has now fallen to under 1,400 as crews continue restoration efforts on Wednesday morning.

“We expect most of those remaining customers to be restored by around noon today and will continue with cleanup and restoration efforts until all customers are back online,” a spokesperson for Toronto Hydro told CP24 in an email.

Estimated times of restoration can be found on Toronto Hydro’s outage map, the spokesperson noted.

People are urged to report downed wires to the utility and stay at least 10 metres back from fallen powerlines.

Tuesday’s storm also left a woman in her 30s in critical condition after she was struck by a branch that had fallen in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Avenue Road in midtown.

Police said she is receiving treatment at a Toronto trauma centre.