Quebec man charged after ‘Toronto police-issued equipment’ stolen from vehicle in city’s east end

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A man from Quebec is facing several charges after allegedly stealing “Toronto police-issued equipment” from a vehicle in Toronto’s east end late last week.

The theft occurred on April 30, at about 4 a.m., in the Riverside neighbourhood, near Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue.

Toronto police said a male smashed the rear passenger window of a parked vehicle and removed an undisclosed number of items before fleeing the area.

They previously confirmed that the vehicle in question is not a police cruiser or SUV.

On May 2, Carl Chateauvert, 34, of Quebec, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000, and fail to comply with release order. The charges have not been tested in court.

He was scheduled to appear in bail court on Saturday.

This is investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.