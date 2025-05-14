2 teens charged after allegedly stealing cameras in smash-and-grab in Scarborough

Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Two 15-year-old boys have been charged, and a third suspect is wanted after a smash-and-grab robbery in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police officers were dispatched to a robbery at a business near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads at 5 p.m.

Three suspects wearing masks entered a store and two of them allegedly brandished hammers while demanding employees open the safe.

Police said the suspects smashed display cases and took off with a quantity of cameras.

The suspects fled in a stolen vehicle, but police said responding officers located them near Progress Avenue and William Kitchen Road, where they struck two other vehicles.

Two suspects fled on foot but were later arrested following a pursuit, police said. The third suspect drove away in the stolen vehicle.

Police said the stolen vehicle was subsequently recovered nearby but the outstanding suspect was not found.

Two hammers and several stolen cameras were discovered inside the stolen vehicle, police said.

The two teenage suspects, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have each been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over.

Meanwhile, investigators have no description of the remaining suspect.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.