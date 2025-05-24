Video shows 2 people setting Scarborough restaurant on fire

Video obtained by CTV News Toronto shows the moment two suspects set ablaze a store near Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

Video obtained by CTV News Toronto shows the moment two people set ablaze a restaurant at a Scarborough strip mall early Saturday morning.

In the surveillance video, a car arrives in the parking lot of the strip mall located on Kennedy Road, north of Lawrence Avenue East.

Two people, one holding what appears to be a red canister and the other carrying some kind of metal bar, get out of the car and walk towards an establishment.

After breaking the front door using the bar, the two enter the store and stay inside for approximately 30 seconds.

When they get out, one person lights a fire and throws it through the door. The front of the restaurant goes up in flames quickly.

The two suspects return to the car and drive away as flames and thick black smoke shoot out of the restaurant.

Toronto fire Fire crews seen battling a fire at a Scarborough strip mall on Saturday May 24, 2025 (Jacob Estrin/CP24 photo).

Emergency crews received the fire call at around 3:30 a.m.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene, Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Paul Versace said crews responded at around 3:30 a.m. following reports of a “fire inside a store.”

When crews arrived, Versace said they found a heavy blaze inside and quickly called for a “second alarm.”

“We had some issues with crews on the roof and the roof was compromised, so we had to go from an offensive to a defensive strategy,” he said, adding that the roof of the building later caved in.

No injuries have been reported, and officials confirmed the main body of the fire has been knocked down.

Toronto fire The aftermath of a two-alarm fire at a Scarborough strip mall (CP24 photo)

This incident marks the second consecutive restaurant fire in recent days, after a similar occurrence in the area early Friday morning. However, officials have not commented on whether the two are related.

It’s unclear if there will be an investigation by the OFM (Office of the Fire Marshal in Ontario), but Versace notes he did notify investigators.

“We’re going to be on scene most of the day given that (the building) collapsed and it’s just smouldering,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. There are no road closures in the area.