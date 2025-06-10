Review launched after 911 caller reportedly put on hold for 10-15 minutes following shooting

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Toronto's Mount Denis. (CTV Toronto)

Toronto Paramedic Services (TPS) says it is reviewing a 911 call of the shooting in the Mount Dennis neighboruhood over the weekend that left a 15-year-old boy dead after reports that a caller was left on hold for upwards of 15 minutes.

TPS Deputy Chief Melanie Jordison said the 911 Dispatch Centre prioritize calls based on their life-threatening nature.

“I can’t speak to the whole process of that call specifically, but it’s definitely something that we’re reviewing,” she said during an unrelated news conference on Tuesday when asked about the paramedics’ response time to the shooting near Buttonwood and Charlton Settlement avenues, west of Weston Road and Jane Street.

Melanie Jordison Toronto EMS Deputy Chief Melanie Jordison speaks to reporters at a news conference with Mayor Olivia Chow on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Patrick Darrah/CTV News Toronto)

The review comes after reports that one person who called 911 for help placed on hold for 10 to 15 minutes, prompting them just to flag a passing vehicle to transport the victim to the nearby West Park Healthcare Centre.

“We hailed a car. We got him in the hospital there. I know there’s no emergency there, but 911 wasn’t answering,” one witness told CTV News Toronto on Monday.

According to the witness, the victim was with two friends near a bench at the time of the shooting. He recounted that the victim had trouble breathing after being shot.

“His eyes were just white and he was looking at me like in shock. ... He was clearly…like he was dying,” he said.

Toronto police said the victim was later transferred by paramedics to a trauma centre, where he died shortly after. No suspect information has been released.

Police oversee the 911 dispatch centre, and according to spokesperson Stephanie Sayer, the first call about the shooting came in at 10:01 p.m. and was in the queue for six minutes and 43 seconds. She said police and paramedics arrived at the scene at 10:11 p.m.

Mayor Olivia Chow called the wait time “unacceptable.”

Mayor Olivia Chow Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks at a news conference on Tuesday June 10, 2025. (Patrick Darrah/CTV News Toronto)

“People need help immediately when they call. As I said, every moment counts,” Chow said at the news conference, where she announced the city’s three-year hiring plan to boost Toronto paramedic staff.

“Wait times have come down over the last year, but it’s absolutely not good enough.”

This year, the city plans to hire 112 Toronto paramedics.

“These shootings are devastating and communities are fed up with the gun violence,” Chow said.

With files from Joanna Lavoie