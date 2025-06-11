Toronto police ID 15-year-old boy killed in Mount Dennis shooting

A 15-year-old boy died after being shot on June 7 in Toronto's Mount Dennis area, near Buttonwood and Charlton Settlement avenues.

Toronto police have identified the 15-year-old boy shot and killed in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood over the weekend.

Police say Jahkai Jack is the city’s 14th homicide victim of the year.

A witness told CTV News Toronto on Monday that Jack was with two friends near a bench in the area of Buttonwood and Charlton Settlement avenues, west of Weston Road and Jane Street, when he was shot Saturday night.

He recounted hearing the friends asking for help while carrying Jack. The witness said he called 911 but was put on hold for 10 to 15 minutes, prompting him to flag down a passing vehicle to try to get the boy some help at the nearby West Park Healthcare Centre.

Police say Jack was later transported to a trauma centre, where he died shortly after.

The suspect fled the area before officers arrived, police say. No description has been released.

The motive behind the shooting is still unknown. Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Meanwhile, Toronto Paramedic Services is reviewing their response time to the shooting. On Tuesday, Mayor Olivia Chow, responding to reports that the first caller had to wait six minutes and 43 seconds before they could speak to someone, called it “unacceptable.”

“People need help immediately when they call. As I said, every moment counts,” Chow said.