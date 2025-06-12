Driver wanted in fatal Scarborough hit-and-run surrenders to police

Police and paramedics are on the scene of a fatal collision on Sheppard Avenue, east of Pharmacy Avenue, on Friday, May 16, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

The alleged driver involved in a hit-and-run in Scarborough last month that left a 32-year-old woman dead has surrendered himself to police.

In a news release on Thursday, Toronto police confirmed the driver, identified as 24-year-old Arman Hakobyan, was arrested earlier in the day.

Investigators had been searching for the driver who fled after striking a pedestrian in the area of Bridlewood Boulevard and Sheppard Avenue East on the evening of May 16.

Police said a black Hyundai Sonata was travelling east on Sheppard Avenue when it hit the pedestrian crossing the street at the time.

She died at the scene.

Hours later, police found the vehicle involved in a nearby apartment building with extensive damage.

Hit-and-run car Car involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough pictured with extensive front-end damage. (Toronto Police Service)

Hakobyan has been criminally charged with leaving the accident scene resulting in death.

He is also facing driving a motor vehicle without insurance under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.