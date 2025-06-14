5 suspects wanted in Toronto distraction thefts part of organized group, police say

The Toronto Police Service have issued a news release warning the public to beware of criminals lurking around ATM’s attempting to steal your bank card.

Five suspects wanted in connection with distraction thefts that targeted seniors in Toronto are believed to be part of one organized group, police say.

On Thursday, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) issued a news release warning the public to beware of criminals lurking around ATMs attempting to distract you and steal your bank card.

They released photos of the suspects, who are three men and two women aged between 30 and 50 years old.

Police said between October 2024 and February of this year, there were five reports of distraction thefts involving the same suspects.

“It’s the same faces that are captured on camera, so we know it is one organized group, and it’s not going to stop. It’s not a random event, it’s planned,” said Det. David Coffey with the TPS Fraud Unit.

In each case, the suspects allegedly approached elderly people while they were using a bank machine. The suspects would distract the victims, steal their bank cards, and then use the stolen cards to withdraw funds from the victims’ accounts.

Police are advising the public that it’s not just seniors who should take extra precautions when using bank machines.

To avoid ATM distraction thefts, police advise residents to be aware of their surroundings, not to let anyone distract them and to avoid using an ATM if they feel unsafe.

It’s also advised to leave with your card and always shield your PIN during a transaction. Police said criminals will often stand behind the victim to “shoulder surf” to see the PIN being entered, and once they have it, that’s when the distraction begins.

“Once they get your PIN, they may fall to the ground and pretend they are injured, or they may put money on the ground and say you dropped it. That’s when they distract you, and someone swoops around and gets your card,” said Coffey.

“Once they have your card and PIN, they can get your money.”

Investigators also told CTV News you should remain cautious if someone appears to be a helpful stranger or a good Samaritan.

Anyone recognizing the suspects is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Most ATMs have cameras, so when these types of crimes occur, they are usually caught on video. If you fall victim to a theft like this, contact your bank and the police right away.