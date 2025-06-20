Toronto police ID suspect wanted in fatal stabbing in east end

24-year-old Anthony Steven Oliveira is wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 36-year-old man in Toronto's east end

Toronto police have identified the suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 36-year-old man in the east end on Tuesday night.

In a news release on Thursday, homicide investigators said 24-year-old Anthony Steven Oliveira, of no fixed address, was wanted for first-degree murder.

Police allege Oliveira had an altercation with the victim, Ashkan Pournasir-Roudbane, behind a plaza near Danforth and Hillingdon avenues, just east of Coxwell Avenue, at around 11 p.m.

Pournasir-Roudbane was stabbed during the altercation, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly.

Ashkan POURNASIR-ROUDBANE Ashkan Pournasir-Roudbane is the city's 16th homicide victim of 2025. (Toronto Police Service)

Homicide investigators have not disclosed what the altercation was about and the circumstances that led to the stabbing.

Police have released a photo of Oliveira, who they said should be considered armed and dangerous. Police are urging anyone who locates him not to approach but instead to call 911.

“The suspect is known to use public transit throughout the Greater Toronto Area, including Toronto, Durham Region, and Peel Region,” police said.