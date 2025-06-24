Toronto saw hottest day in nearly a decade on Monday as heat wave enters Day 3

A man enjoys the sun on a hot day in Toronto on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Environment Canada has confirmed that Monday was officially the hottest day Toronto has seen in nearly a decade as the city braces for the third consecutive day of scorching temperatures.

The mercury hit 36 C at Pearson International Airport on Monday, making it the hottest June 23 on record and the hottest temperature recorded in the city since July 13, 2016.

While Tuesday’s daytime high of 33 C is slightly cooler than Monday’s record-breaking heat, residents in the city will still face muggy conditions that are expected to make it feel in the low 40s.

Experts have cautioned people to stay indoors whenever possible and stay hydrated.

After some unexpected closures over the weekend, the city now says 15 outdoor pools are open for residents to cool off, including several with extended hours during the heat wave.

Monday’s heat led to power outages and even some school closures in Toronto. In a letter to parents, the TDSB said it was taking a number of steps to mitigate the hot weather in unairconditioned classrooms, including implementing fans and rotating students to air-conditioned common spaces within schools.

Some reprieve from the sweltering conditions is expected to come on Wednesday, which will see a high of 28 C, feeling like 33 when factoring in humidity.

Rain and daytime highs of 22 C and 24 C are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday respectively, according to Environment Canada.

“You’ll likely need the umbrellas for Thursday,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said this week.

“Wet weather accompanies the return to more seasonable temperatures.”