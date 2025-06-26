2 people arrested, handgun seized in connection with shooting in East York

Police are on the scene of a shooting in East York on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Two people have been arrested, and a semi-automatic handgun has been seized in connection with the investigation into a shooting in East York that injured a man on Tuesday.

Officers attended the area of Cosburn and Greenwood avenues shortly before 2:30 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots.

Toronto police said one man fired a gun, striking another man during an altercation. When officers arrived, they located the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.

As a result of an investigation, members of the Gun and Gangs Task Force identified the suspect and later located him in Whitby.

Police said 22-year-old Owen Bayi Makouangou was taken into custody and during his arrest, a semi-automatic handgun and a quantity of cocaine were seized.

Handgun The semi-automatic handgun seized during the arrest of a suspect in the shooting at East York on June 24, 2025. (Toronto Police Service)

He has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm without holding a licence, two counts of possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence, two counts of possession of a loaded regulated firearm, two counts of occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm and one count each of discharging a firearm with intent and possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance.

Police said 26-year-old Guy-Christophe Bangoura was also arrested as a result of their investigation. They did not say what the reason behind his arrest was.

He has been charged with possession of a firearm without holding a licence, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance.