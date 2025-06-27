ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police ID 53-year-old man killed in stabbing at North York shelter

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Roger Borges, 53, is Toronto's 17th homicide victim of 2025. (Supplied)

Toronto police have identified the man killed in a double stabbing at a shelter in North York earlier this week.

Emergency services responded to the Wilson Avenue and Beverley Hills Drive area, east of Highway 400, on Sunday just after 12 p.m. for a stabbing.

Officers found 53-year-old Roger Borges and a 51-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, but Borges died shortly after.

He is the city’s 17th homicide victim of the year.

Police said a 72-year-old man was arrested at the scene. In a news release on Friday, he was identified as Jose Diaz of Toronto. He has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are still unknown, and police have not said what relationship the suspect may have had with the victims.