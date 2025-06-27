Police ID 53-year-old man killed in stabbing at North York shelter

Toronto police have identified the man killed in a double stabbing at a shelter in North York earlier this week.

Emergency services responded to the Wilson Avenue and Beverley Hills Drive area, east of Highway 400, on Sunday just after 12 p.m. for a stabbing.

Police investigating fatal stabbing at North York shelter Police investigating fatal stabbing at North York shelter

Officers found 53-year-old Roger Borges and a 51-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, but Borges died shortly after.

He is the city’s 17th homicide victim of the year.

Police said a 72-year-old man was arrested at the scene. In a news release on Friday, he was identified as Jose Diaz of Toronto. He has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are still unknown, and police have not said what relationship the suspect may have had with the victims.