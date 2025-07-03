Shock and sadness on Scarborough street where two men discovered dead inside home

Neighbours in a Scarborough subdivision are expressing shock and sadness after learning two men were found dead in a home.

Residents of a Scarborough neighbourhood are expressing shock and sadness after learning two men were found dead in a home in their community last night.

On Wednesday at around 6:30pm, Toronto police say were called to a semi-detached home on Chelwood Road in Ionview, which is near Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East, for a well-being check.

“Once on scene, (officers) located two deceased persons inside. I can tell you it’s a male, 62 years of age, and a male, 67 years of age,” Const. Laurie McCann told CTV News Toronto on Thursday.

Police have not released the men’s names.

Investigators say there are no signs of forced entry and there is no threat to public safety.

2 men dead Chelwood Road July 2 A police investigation is underway after two men were found dead inside a home on Chelwood Road in Scarborough on July 2. (Tim Constable/CP24)

Lillian Lewis lives next door.

She said for a long time a man and his mother have lived in the house, however about a month ago the woman died. Then, the man’s older brother moved in, she said.

The neighbour said she heard from the brothers’ concerned sister on Wednesday afternoon.

“She says she’s calling and she cannot get a response from them, so I went over and knocked on the door - no response - and I told her no response,” Lewis said.

“I was so shocked when the police came and said they passed away. I’m so, so shocked.”

Deaths not ruled homicides, say police

Toronto police’s Homicide and Missing Persons Unit is investigating, however so far the deaths have not been ruled homicides.

It’s still not clear how the two men died. Police say investigators are waiting for autopsy results.

‘Really sad’ situation, say neighbours

For those who know the family well, there is upset and anxiety.

“It’s really sad. It touches a lot of us who have been here for a long-time,” said Cindy Woods, a neighbour and friend.

“We don’t know what’s going on, so of course we’re concerned. Is it domestic or something from the outside?”

Several area residents told CTV News Toronto the man living in the home long-term has been heartbroken over the death of his mother, describing him as charming and helpful.

“(He’s) very friendly. I’ve known him like 15 years,” said one woman.

“We greet each other in the morning when I walk the dog.”

Another man said it’s “really sad to hear something like this (about his neighbour.)”

“It’s not good,” he said.

Scarborough memorial A memorial has started outside of a Scarborough home where two men were found dead on July 3. (CTV News Toronto)

A memorial has started growing outside the home. Thursday evening people began leaving stuffed animals and flowers for the two men.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.