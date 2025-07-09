Woman accused of offering fake immigration services in Toronto arrested

Maria Corpuz, 43, is pictured in this police handout photo. (Handout /Toronto police)

A 43-year-old woman wanted for allegedly offering fake immigration services to multiple people has been arrested.

Toronto police said the suspect offered immigration services in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue between May 31, 2023, and May 31, 2025.

Her clients include people who wanted to apply for Canadian citizenship and work permits, police said.

After paying, investigators said the victims were provided government documents, which were later found to be fraudulent.

The victims would also discover that the services were not legitimate, police said.

Maria Corpuzhas been charged with three counts of fraud under $5,000, three counts of false pretense under $5,000 and two counts of uttering forged document.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).