‘Not an easy decision’: The Beer Store is closing 10 more stores in Ontario, including 5 in the GTA

The Beer Store has announced that it will be closing 10 more locations across Ontario in the next two months, including five in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

In a news release, the retailer said one location in Toronto’s east end at 636 Greenwood Ave. and another in Scarborough at 4479 Kingston Rd., will both close effective Sept. 14.

Also closing on Sept. 14 are locations at 2020 Appleby Line in Burlington, 229 Dundurn St. S. in Hamilton, and 4681 Hwy #7 in Unionville.

“The retail market for beer is changing in Ontario and for The Beer Store that means making the difficult decision to close some retail locations,” Ozzie Ahmed, The Beer Store’s vice-president of retail, said in the release.

“This is not an easy decision and not one we make lightly.”

Stores in Deep River, Northbrook, Ottawa, Ridgetown, and Sioux Lookout will also close on the same date.

The Beer Store says “all efforts” will be made to support employees through the closures. It is unclear how many employees will be let go, or if they will be moved to other nearby branches.

This is the latest in a series of closure-related announcements that the retailer has made since the start of 2025.

The most recent round of closures follows the province’s move to expand alcohol sales to corner stores across Ontario, which saw Premier Doug Ford broker a new deal with The Beer Store.

Part of the new agreement includes keeping at least 386 stores open until July 2025 and at least 300 until Dec. 31, 2025.

Nearly 60 stores have been closed or scheduled for closure across the province so far this year.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Alex Arsenych