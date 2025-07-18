Police identify 28-year-old man fatally shot in Yorkdale mall parking lot

Toronto police have identified the 28-year-old man shot and killed in the parking lot of Yorkdale Shopping Centre on Thursday morning.

Police say Kashif Jamal Bentley-Jean was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the north side parking lot of the mall just before 6:15 a.m.

Despite life-saving measures, Bentley-Jean was pronounced dead at the scene. He is the city’s 21st homicide victim of the year.

Police believe it was not a random shooting, but they have not said what the motive was.

No suspect information has been released.