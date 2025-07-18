ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police identify 28-year-old man fatally shot in Yorkdale mall parking lot

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Witness heard multiple gunshots in fatal shooting outside Yorkdale mall. (CTV News)

Toronto police have identified the 28-year-old man shot and killed in the parking lot of Yorkdale Shopping Centre on Thursday morning.

Police say Kashif Jamal Bentley-Jean was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the north side parking lot of the mall just before 6:15 a.m.

Despite life-saving measures, Bentley-Jean was pronounced dead at the scene. He is the city’s 21st homicide victim of the year.

Police believe it was not a random shooting, but they have not said what the motive was.

No suspect information has been released.