Shooting at Scarborough plaza leaves woman with serious injuries, 1 suspect in custody

A woman in her 20s is in hospital with serious injuries after being shot at a mall plaza in Scarborough Thursday night.

Toronto police said they received a call just after 8 p.m. for the sound of gunshots in the area of Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

When officers arrived, they located a female victim with a gunshot wound. She was subsequently taken to the hospital.

Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they transported two people from the scene to the hospital—one in life-threatening condition and the other in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

One suspect has been arrested and officers continue to look for several others who may have fled in a vehicle, police said.

Scarborough shooting Police are on the scene of a shooting at a mall plaza in Scarborough on Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

A Toronto police spokesperson said the shooting is separate from an earlier incident that occurred a few metres away near Bonis and Sheppard avenues.

York Regional Police (YRP) followed a suspected stolen vehicle from Markham to that intersection, where officers tried to stop it.

YRP said there was an interaction and an officer fired their gun, striking the lone male occupant of the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.