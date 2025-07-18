Boy, 14, sought in robbery turned stabbing that left 71-year-old woman dead in North York

Toronto police officials say they believe the suspect originally intended to rob the victim before it ‘escalated’ into a deadly stabbing.

A 14-year-old boy is wanted in connection with a robbery that turned into a stabbing in North York that left a 71-year-old woman dead on Thursday.

During a news conference on Friday, homicide investigators identified the teenage suspect as Kymani Wint and released his photo.

Kymani Wint Kymani Wint is wanted in a fatal stabbing in North York. (Toronto police handout)

Det. Matthew Pinfold said police were able to obtain judicial authorization to identify Wint, who is considered to be dangerous.

Wint is wanted for second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Shahnaz Pestonji.

The 71-year-old was loading groceries into her car in the parking lot of a commercial plaza on Parkway Forest Drive, south of Sheppard Avenue East, when she was attacked and stabbed. Pestonji was transported to the hospital but died later.

Shahnaz Pestonji, 71 Shahnaz Pestonji, 71, is Toronto's 22nd homicide victim of the year. (Toronto Police Service handout)

“We now believe that this was a robbery that escalated into a deadly attack,” Pinfold said.

“Through reviewing the video surveillance, speaking with witnesses, and observing the person’s movements prior to the attack, we believe that the person intended to rob Mrs. Pestonji.”

The suspect remains at large and is believed to be using the TTC to travel throughout the city, Pinfold said.

He is described as five-foot-seven, weighing 135 pounds with a skinny build and was last seen wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt with “New York - 555” written in white in the front. The suspect was also seen wearing a balaclava-style face covering and carrying a black satchel.

Stabbing suspect Police say the suspect uses the TTC system to travel throughout Toronto. (TPS handout)

Pinfold said the teen was last seen at Kennedy Station at noon on Thursday.

“I want to be very clear. Do not approach this individual. He is considered dangerous,” the detective said, urging anyone who sees the suspect to call 911 immediately.

“It is of the utmost importance that we get Kymani in custody as quickly and as safely as possible. For Kymani, I am directing you to turn yourself in immediately. We are actively looking for you, and we will find you.”

The detective said investigators are following up on several addresses when asked where the suspect could be.

“As far as we know, he’s very knowledgeable of the city and especially riding the transit system,” Pinfold said.