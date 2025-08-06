Long-time Toronto high school principal staying put after students, parents protest his planned transfer

A long-time principal at a Toronto high school won’t be going anywhere after students and parents protested his planned transfer this fall.

In an Aug. 5 letter to the school community, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said the supervisor at the Ministry of Education has chosen to keep Barrie Sketchley as the principal at Rosedale Heights School of the Arts (RHSA) until he retires next year.

“As you know, we shared in June that Principal Sketchley was being transferred to another school for the new school year and that there would be a new incoming Principal. Based on direction from the Supervisor appointed at the TDSB by the Minister of Education, the decision has been made for Principal Sketchley to remain at Rosedale Heights for the 2025-26 school year until his retirement in June 2026,” the note from Superintendent of Education Jennifer Chan read.

“With over 30 years of dedicated service to Rosedale Heights, Principal Sketchley’s deep connection to students, families, and staff has shaped the identity of the school and we look forward to a wonderful school year ahead under (his) continued leadership.”

Rosedale Heights School of the Arts Hundreds of Rosedale Heights School of the Arts protest the transfer of their beloved principal.

Hundreds of students rallied against Sketchley’s transfer when it was initially announced in early June.

CTV News Toronto spoke briefly with the beloved principal at that time, but he declined an interview, only expressing his love for his students.

Sketchley, who is in his 80s, has been a principl for more thn four decades. He has helmed Rosedale Height for 33 years nd is credited with transforming what was a vocational school where students learned trades into one for the arts.

Barrie Sketchley

In a June 9 letter announcing his transfer, the school board superintendent said Sketchley would “always be a part of the RHSA community, and I sincerely thank him for his outstanding service to students.”

“Please join me in wishing him well at his new school,” ut read.

That letter also announced that Sketchley would be transferred to Harbord Collegiate and a new principal, Mr. Joseph Ghassibe, would be taking his place.

Chan, in today’s update, said Ghassibe would be joining RHSA’s administrative team, as “Centrally Assigned Principal – Transitions.” She said his role would entail working with Sketchley and the school’s Vice-Principals Natalie Bacchus and Amy Scholl to “support students and staff at Rosedale Heights and select system initiatives related to transitions.”

In an Aug. 5 letter to parents and caregivers, the RHSA School Advisory Council expressed its “heartfelt appreciation and enthusiasm” in light of today’s news to allow a “proper and respectful transition, for the benefit of all including students and incoming leadership.”

“This is truly a win-win for our entire school community. Principal Sketchley’s remarkable dedication and leadership have shaped the spirit and success of RHSA for over 30 years. His return ensures continuity, stability, and the kind of thoughtful leadership that has made Rosedale a place where creativity, inclusivity, and student growth thrive,” the council wrote, adding that they welcome Ghassibe to the school’s leadership team.

“We know that this team will guide RHSA through a year filled with learning, inspiration, and celebration. Most importantly, this decision recognizes what matters most: our students. Their voices were heard, and their best interests remain at the heart of this decision. Thank you to the TDSB Supervisor for recognizing the importance of leadership continuity at RHSA, and for setting up our future leadership for success. And thank you to all of you — parents, caregivers, and students — for your heartfelt support, advocacy, and belief in our school.”

The TDSB has declined to comment on the matter, saying that while the news is “accurate,” any further comment would have to come from the Ministry of Education.