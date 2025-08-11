Toronto police investigating after driver crashes into magic mushroom dispensary downtown

Police say a driver crashed into a magic mushroom dispensary in Toronto's downtown core early Monday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

Police say they are investigating after a driver crashed into a magic mushroom dispensary in the city’s downtown core early Monday morning.

It happened at a dispensary in the area of Yonge and Grosvenor streets at around 4:30 a.m.

Police said the driver did not remain at the scene and the store was closed at the time of the incident.

Last week, police were called to the same dispensary for a suspected arson.

The small fire broke out at around 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 6 and was quickly extinguished after crews arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported in either incident.