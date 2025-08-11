Woman, 82, has died following hit-and-run in Toronto’s Fort York area

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated file image.

An 82-year-old woman has died following a hit-and-run late last month in in downtown Toronto’s Fort York area.

The crash happened on July 27 near Brunel Court and Fort York Boulevard, which is north of Lake Shore Boulevard west and west of Spadina Avenue.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just after 10 a.m. for reports of a fail-to-remain collision.

Investigators say that an 82-year-old woman was walking across a driveway when she was hit by the driver of a van that fled the scene and was last seen heading towards Fort York Boulevard.

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died of her injuries in hospital on Friday.

This incident is now the city’s second fatal private property collision of 2025.

The investigation is ongoing by members of Traffic Services.

Local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, are asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.