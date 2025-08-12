Several GTHA communities have now issued fire bans. Here is why.

A fire ban sign is seen in this undated photo. (City of Vaughan)

Two more municipalities in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area have put in place a fire ban as the region continues to see prolonged dry conditions.

On Tuesday, Hamilton, Vaughan, Markham and Burlington issued the bans. They join Ajax, Aurora, Newmarket, Oakville, Richmond Hill, Oshawa and Peterborough in prohibiting open-air burning.

Immediate Ban on All Open Air Burning in City of Hamilton.

Effective immediately and until further notice the ban includes:

-Recreational fires including campfires and fire pits

-Burning of clean wood and brush

-Controlled grass burns

-Outdoor wood-burning appliances-chimineas pic.twitter.com/TMp8r9fGBd — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) August 12, 2025

The municipalities said the bans are in response to the dry and hot weather conditions, limited rainfall and smoke from wildfires.

The last time the region saw more than 10 millimetres of rain was on July 20. Since then, the GTA has been under two multi-day heat events.

While conditions in some areas are expected to slightly improve this evening as a cooler air mass is forecast to arrive, hot and humid conditions could persist in the GTA through Wednesday.

There is a chance for thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, which could bring much-needed precipitation.

The use of outdoor wood-burning appliances, like fire pits and fireplaces, bonfires, chimineas and campfires, is prohibited until further notice.

In Vaughan, existing fire permits are cancelled and no new permits will be issued as a result.

The City of Burlington warned that those who do not comply with the ban may be fined or invoiced.

“This burn ban applies to the entire city, including properties with approved burn permits. The ban will remain in effect until further notice. This measure is consistent with burn bans currently in place in many municipalities across Ontario, due to ongoing dry conditions and increased fire risk,” Burlington Fire Department Chief Mathew Williamson said in a statement.

Fire tables or bowls and other burning devices that use propane or natural gas as fuel are allowed, and the ban does not apply to small, confined fires used to cook food on a grill, barbeque or pit.

Crews battle forest fires in Kawartha Lakes

The fire bans come as crews battle two active forest fires in Kawartha Lakes. One is in the Burnt River area, involving 27 hectares of forest and the other is around Kirkfield, involving 33.5 hectares.

Kawartha Lakes fire The Kirkfield area forest fire in Kawartha Lakes is seen from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry flight. (City of Kawartha Lakes)

Officials said evacuation is not necessary at this time but are warning the public to avoid the areas so crews can safely work on knocking down the fires.

A fire ban is also in effect across the City of Kawartha Lakes.

“With fire resources fully engaged in these fires, resources are constrained. Any fire complaints for open-air burning will be treated with zero tolerance,” the city said.