17-year-old boy charged with murder in fatal East York stabbing

A police cruiser is parked outside the entrance of an apartment building in East York following a stabbing on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.

A 17-year-old suspect has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 34-year-old man in East York on Tuesday.

Toronto police were called to a residence in the area of Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive around 2:30 p.m. for a stabbing.

Officers located Dwight Langille with life-threatening injuries. The 34-year-old east-end resident was transported to the hospital, where he died shortly after.

The father of three is the city’s 25th homicide victim of the year.

In a news release on Wednesday, police announced the suspect, a 17-year-old boy who was arrested at the scene, had been charged with second-degree murder.

His name cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police previously said that the victim and the suspect were known to each other but have not provided further details.

Investigators have not disclosed the motive for the stabbing.