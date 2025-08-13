Another Eglinton Crosstown LRT train involved in collision in North York

An Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle is stopped in the middle of a North York intersection following a collision on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (Chopper 24)

Another Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle was involved in a collision in North York on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of Eglinton Avenue East and Swift Drive, west of Bermondsey Road, shortly after 4 p.m.

Toronto police say a vehicle struck the LRT train and no injuries were reported.

This is the second incident in a matter of days involving an LRT vehicle along the above-ground portion of the Eglinton Crosstown.

On Saturday, a collision occurred in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue, about a six-minute drive away from where Wednesday’s incident occurred.

Crosstown LRT collision Police are on the scene of a collision involving an LRT vehicle on Eglinton Avenue East on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Melissa Duggan/CP24)

A 64-year-old woman was struck by the train during testing, police said.

Police said the woman was standing on the raised platform when, for some unknown reason, she crossed the path of the westbound LRT vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

There is still no opening date for the long-delayed Eglinton Crosstown, which was initially slated to open in 2020.