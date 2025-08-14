Police arrest suspect accused of sexually assaulting three women at downtown Toronto parks

Faisal Muhammad, 50, is facing three counts of sexual assault. (Toronto police handout)

Toronto police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection with three sexual assaults at downtown parks.

Police were initially investigating two cases but in a news release on Wednesday, they confirmed that they’ve been notified of a third incident also involving the same suspect.

It happened on the afternoon of July 11 at HTO Park in the area of Queens Quay West and Reese Street.

Police said the suspect asked the victim to take his picture and shortly after, he introduced himself as a palm reader who could tell her fortune.

The suspect took the victim to an isolated area, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Similar incidents occurred at Coronation Park on July 31 and at the Toronto Music Garden on June 27.

Police said the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Faisal Muhammed of no fixed address, was arrested on Wednesday. He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.

They have released his image, as investigators believe there may be more victims.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).