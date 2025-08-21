2 female gorillas at Toronto Zoo injured after introduction of new male member

Zwalani had called Granby home for more than 20 years, but is headed to Toronto for a breeding program (photo: Alex Sauro / Noovo Info)

Two female silverback gorillas at the Toronto Zoo are recovering from injuries after meeting a new male member of their band.

Recently, the zoo began introducing a new Western lowland silverback gorilla named Zwalani to others at the Africa Rainforest Pavilion. This occurred, the zoo said, “after extensive planning and successful mesh-to-mesh interactions.”

“As with any gorilla introduction, some aggression, chasing, and injuries can be expected as the group establishes new social bonds and hierarchy,” the Toronto Zoo wrote in a post on social media.

The zoo said on Wednesday wildlife care workers observed that Nneka was favouring one arm, while Charlie sustained a slight cut to her glute.

Another female gorilla in the troop, Ngozi, was not hurt.

Ngozi Ngozi, a 20-year-old western lowland gorilla, cradles hew newborn daughter Charlie at the Toronto Zoo on Thursday.

The Toronto Zoo said its veterinarians assessed both gorillas on Tuesday and determined that Charlie’s cut was deep enough to warrant stitching.

Nneka, meanwhile, received x-rays on her arm and was treated for minor injuries to her lower back and left foot.

“We’re happy to report that the procedures went well,” the zoo said.

Despite what has occurred, the zoo said it is “very encouraged by the positive connections forming between Zwalani and the females over the last number of weeks.”

“While this process can look and sound concerning, it is a natural and normal part of gorilla behaviour which our team will continue to monitor every step of the way - ensuring any injuries remain minor,” it assured, adding that these introduction serve as an “important step in ensuring long-term genetic diversity and healthy family groups, thus supporting the conservation of Western lowland gorillas.”

As they continue recuperating, the silverback gorillas may be unviewable to guests and members, the zoo noted.

“We are proud to support the gorillas in our care who serve as important ambassadors for their wild counterparts.”