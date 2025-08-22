2 suspects charged in shooting at Brampton park that injured 3 teens

FILE - The northeast entrance of Chinguacousy Park at Queen Street and Bramalea Road is seen in this June 2023 photo. (Bryann Aguilar/CP24)

Two people have been arrested in connection with a “brazen shooting” at a park in Brampton earlier this month that left three boys injured.

In a news release on Friday, Peel police provided an update on its investigation into the incident that occurred at Chinguacousy Park on the evening of Aug. 4.

Police said multiple shots were fired in the south end of the park, prompting officers on foot patrol to run towards the scene.

When they arrived, officers found three male victims, aged between 16 and 18, suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said two were taken to the hospital in serious condition, while the third one sustained minor injuries.

“Thankfully, no lives were lost, thanks to the quick actions of first responders and hospital staff,” Acting Deputy Chief Shelley Thompson said in a video statement.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested two suspects on Tuesday. One has been identified as 18-year-old Malique Sahid. The other suspect is a 17-year-old boy, so his name cannot be published under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Sahid has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, and seven firearm-related offences.

The 17-year-old is facing charges of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device and carrying a concealed weapon.

“This was a brazen shooting at a community park where residents should feel safe,” Thompson said, noting that there was the Jambana Festival was happening in the park at the time.

“It had the potential for an even more catastrophic result. This violence is unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated.”

Thompson praised investigators for quickly identifying the suspects and arresting them.

“We remain committed to holding violent offenders accountable and keeping our community safe,” she added.

Police are still asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 905-453-2121 extension 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).