16-year-old girl charged after allegedly stabbing an elderly woman in Scarborough

Toronto police say a 16-year-old girl has been charged after allegedly stabbing a woman in her 80s early Friday afternoon.
In a news release, police say they were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and McCowan Road at around 1:40 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
They say the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries adding that the teen and the victim “were known to each other.”
As a result of their investigation, police now confirm a 16-year-old girl from Toronto has been arrested. She is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Police say she is scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
