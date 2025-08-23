‘Our next chapter’: Couple in their 60s celebrates vows at the CNE

CP24's Melissa Duggan with latest details on how the two fell in love.

A Toronto woman and her Ottawa partner are officially tying the knot once again — only this time, at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE).

Both in their 60s, the couple spent 25 years in a long-distance relationship before marrying this May. This month’s ceremony was part of a CNE contest in which the couple won out of more than 400 submissions across Ontario.

Officials say the initiative sparked stories from “diverse walks of life,” but Jacqueline and Patrick’s stood out for capturing the fair’s sense of tradition, joy and community.

Mark Holland Mark Holland, CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition speaks ahead of a wedding ceremony at the CNE on Saturday August 23, 2025 (CP24 photo).

“We received so many heartwarming accounts of couples who met their soulmate at the CNE; whose childhood memories are rooted in the tradition of going to the fair; and whose connections to loved ones passed and hopes for the future are intertwined here at The Ex,” said Mark Holland, CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition.

“It was an incredibly difficult decision, but Jacqueline and Patrick’s story stood out because they embody the values of joy, tradition, family, and community connection that so many people have to the CNE.”

For Jacqueline, the CNE has always been part of her life. She grew up in Toronto, attending the fair each summer with her family, and her first job as a teenager was serving food at the Bandshell Stage, according to a news release.

Speaking with with CP24, Jacqueline says, “the CNE is very dear to me, as many people know ... our parents had taken us from back in the 60s and we’ve just held that tradition from year after year.”

cne Newlyweds Jacqueline Q and Patrick M speak to CP24 at the CNE on Saturday August 23, 2025 (CP24 photo).

When she met Patrick, one of the first things she wanted to share with him was her love of the Ex, she said. Together, made a tradition of riding the GO Train to the fair every summer.

“What better way to celebrate our next chapter together than at a place that holds so many special memories for us,” the couple said in a statement.

For them, reliving their vows on the Midway isn’t just about nostalgia — it’s about inspiring others.

Organizers say the couple wanted to inspire others to “never give up on love no matter what age, and that the key to happiness is to live in the moment as if you were at the CNE.”