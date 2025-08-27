1 suspect arrested, 2 others wanted in attempting kidnapping of 2 women in Mississauga: police

Police say this vehicle was used in an attempted abduction in Mississauga. (Peel Regional Police)

One suspect has been arrested and two others are outstanding after police say three masked men attempted to kidnap two women in Mississauga back in June.

According to police, two young women were walking in the area of Britannia Road West and Queen Street South at around 10:20 p.m. on June 24 when they were approached by the suspects, who attempted to lure them into a light-coloured Audi SUV.

“The suspects chased and attempted to grab the victims, with reports that one may have had a gun and another a knife,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

A passerby intervened and the suspects subsequently fled westbound in the Audi, police said.

The victims did not sustain any physical injuries.

Following an investigation, police said 26-year-old Waleed Khan, of Etobicoke, was arrested in connection with the incident.

He faces 33 offences related to kidnapping, firearms, and auto theft, investigators noted.

Officers also seized two loaded, prohibited firearms during a search of the suspect’s residence, police said.

“At the time of arrest, Khan was on probation for prior violent offences and prohibited from possessing firearms. He has since been released with an ankle monitor,” the news release continued.

The charges have not been tested in court.

“The two remaining suspects are described as Middle Eastern males, late teens to mid-twenties, (with a) medium build,” police said. “If seen, the public are advised to not approach and call 911 immediately.”

The vehicle involved in the alleged incident has not yet been recovered.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the investigation, including the identity and location of the remaining suspects, to contact the 11 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133.

Anonymously tips can also be provided to Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.