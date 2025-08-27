16-year-old girl charged after allegedly stabbing elderly woman in Scarborough

Officers have confirmed that a 16-year-old girl was taken into custody after an elderly woman was stabbed in Scarborough.

Toronto police say a 16-year-old girl has been charged after allegedly stabbing a woman in her 80s early Friday afternoon.

In a news release, police say they were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and McCowan Road at around 1:40 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

They say the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries adding that the teen and the victim “were known to each other.”

Scarborough stabbing Police are on the scene of a stabbing near Sheppard and McCowan on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (Chopper 24)

As a result of their investigation, police now confirm a 16-year-old girl from Toronto has been arrested. She is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say she is scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.