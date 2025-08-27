Toronto police name 4 suspects wanted in series of distraction thefts targeting the elderly

Police say five suspects are wanted in multiple distraction theft and fraud investigations. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have identified four of the five suspects wanted in a series of distraction thefts targeting elderly victims throughout the city.

The reported incidents happened between Oct. 9, 2024, and Feb. 28, 2025, throughout the Toronto-area, police say.

In each robbery, police say the suspects would distract the victim and take their bank card while they were not paying attention. Officials allege that after each incident, the suspects would use the card to withdraw money from the victim’s bank account.

In a news release published on Wednesday, police released the names of four out of the five suspects.

Silvia Piperea, 46, Silviu Florian, 37, Clementa Paraschiv, 33, and Constantin Paraschiv, 35, are all wanted for various theft-related charges, including use of credit card obtained by offence and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, among others.

Police say one more suspect is outstanding, who they describe as a 35 to 50-year-old, between five-feet, eight inches and five feet, 10 inches with a medium build, dark-coloured hair, and a beard.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.