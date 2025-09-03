‘Buckle up’: Honda Indy moving from Toronto to Markham in 2026

There are currently no events scheduled on LIVE2. Check back soon to watch live events from across Canada and the world!

The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is shifting gears and moving its tracks to Markham next year.

Wednesday’s announcement marks a major detour for the annual open-wheel auto race, colloquially known as the Honda Indy, which has been taking place on a street course through Toronto’s Exhibition Place in some form since 1986.

The race has long had the nickname the “Roar on the Lake Shore” due to the course’s iconic straightaway along Lake Shore Boulevard.

Officials with the City of Markham and Green Savoree Toronto, a racing promotion company that has been hosting the event for the last several years, revealed the new race will get underway on Aug. 14-16, 2026.

A temporary 12-turn, 3.52-kilometre track—longer than the 11-turn, 2.874-kilometre course that’s been housed near Exhibition Place—will be built in Markham’s downtown core, between Kennedy Road, Enterprise Boulevard, Unionville GO tracks and Highway 407. The track will also feature a double-sided pit lane.

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Markham The 2026 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Markham race map is seen in this rendering. (Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Markham)

Organizers expect the race to draw more than 140,000 attendees over the three-day weekend event and generate “tens of millions” of dollars in economic activity through sport tourism, hospitality and event services.

“This opportunity from the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham sets the stage for us to show what we are all about,” Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti said enthusiastically at a news conference Wednesday. “We are ready and we are excited to host this storied sporting spectacle from the planning that is already well underway to the final checkered flag.”

“Buckle up, everyone. We’re off to the races.”

The financial details of the new five-year agreement were not disclosed.

IndyCar is the highest class of open-wheel auto racing in North America and the vehicles can top speeds of 370 km/h.

At this year’s Grand Prix of Toronto, numerous IndyCar Series drivers shared their grievances about Toronto’s track conditions, noting the street course entering Turn 3 was especially rough.

The particular section of Lake Shore Boulevard they were referring to is under construction to make way for the controversial Therme Spa and waterpark. Drivers Kyle Kirkwood and Will Power noted there was a predominant bump along one particular stretch.

Once known as the Molson Indy, the event has become one of Ontario’s largest sporting events, shutting down parts of the Lake Shore for one weekend in July every year.

The Indy has welcomed several prestigious racecar drivers, including Power who set the fastest ever race lap in 2018 with a time of 59:7140.

With files from The Canadian Press