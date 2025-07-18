Kyle Kirkwood has fastest practice lap at Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

Winner Colton Herta (26) of the United States drives during the 2024 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy in Toronto on Sunday, July 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

TORONTO — Kyle Kirkwood of the United States had the fastest lap in the first practice round of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto.

He went around the course at Exhibition Place in downtown Toronto in one minute 1.205 seconds.

Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand was second in 1:01.341 and Spain’s Alex Palou, the IndyCar Series points leader, was third in 1:01.599.

Reigning champion Colton Herta of the U.S. was 10th in 1:02.022.

Toronto’s Devlin DeFrancesco, the only Canadian entered in the IndyCar Series race, was 25th in 1:02.9283.

IndyCar announced earlier in the day that Scott Dixon received a six-position starting grid penalty for an unapproved engine change following last week’s race at Iowa Speedway.

Dixon, from New Zealand, is a four-time champion in Toronto, second only to all-time great Michael Andretti’s seven wins.

Headlined by an IndyCar Series race on Sunday, there’s a total of nine races from several series and a variety of automobile classes over the weekend.

All of the races will take place around an 11-turn, 2.874-kilometre street course that runs through Exhibition Place, along Lake Shore Boulevard, and then loops back through the fairgrounds in downtown Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press