Police share video of home invasion in Richmond Hill, 3 suspects at large

Police are sharing video of a recent home invasion in Richmond Hill as they search for three outstanding suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

Police are sharing video of a recent home invasion in Richmond Hill as they search for three outstanding suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Orlon Crescent and Claridge Drive at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday for a break-in, police said.

York Regional Police said three suspects entered the home through the front door while another suspect waited outside. They allege at least one of them was armed with a knife.

In the video, one of the suspects – dressed in all black with blue gloves – can be seen wiping the driver’s side window of a white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon parked on the driveway before two others walk by, appearing to head toward the front door.

The footage then cuts to inside of the house with the front door’s window shattering before one of the suspect’s reaches for the door knob, unlocks and opens the door, allowing entry for three of them to head inside.

One suspect walks out of the home, unlocks the vehicle, and climbs into the driver’s seat, while another runs out, appearing to carry a few items. Police said some items were stolen, but did not disclose what they were. The suspect then backs the car out of the driveway.

YRP confirmed to CTV News Toronto that two people – a man and a woman – were inside the home at the time, adding that nobody sustained physical injuries.

Investigators said they found the stolen vehicle in the area of Britannia Road West and Whitehorn Road in Mississauga.

At around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, they brought one suspect, a 17-year-old boy, into custody, who police said tried to run away from them. He is facing multiple charges, including two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The charges have not been tested in court and his identity cannot be disclosed under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On Monday, at around 6:45 a.m., police allege the suspects returned to the Richmond Hill home and stole the victims' Mercedes AMG GT63S from their driveway, using the car keys they took during the home invasion.

Officers said they recovered the second stolen vehicle.

Richmond Hill invasion suspects York Regional Police shared footage of the three suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in Richmond Hill. (York Regional Police)

Three male suspects – between the ages of 18 to 25 – remain at large.

Police say one suspect wore a grey FILA hoodie with black pants and black shoes. Another wore brown a hoodie with black pants, black and red shoes, black gloves and was armed with a hammer, while one wore a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, blue latex gloves and was armed with a knife.

Anyone with footage of the area at the time of the incident, or has additional information, is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.