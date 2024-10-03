'More charges could be laid,' say police, as 4 arrested in Mississauga home invasion that targeted luxury vehicles

Four suspects, including a 17-year-old boy, have been arrested and charged in connection with a home invasion in Mississauga that allegedly targeted luxury vehicles.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said on Oct. 2 at about 5 a.m. several suspects forced their way into a home near Ninth Line and Tacc Drive, just south of Brittania Road West. The residents were asleep at the time of the home invasion, they said.

“Once inside, the suspects demanded the keys to two luxury vehicles parked in the driveway. Fearing for their safety, the victims turned over the keys and the suspects drove away,” PRP said in a news release.

No injuries were reported.

Police said that the assailants were located a short distance away in Oakville and arrested following a short foot pursuit.

Jordan Tower, 18, of Mississauga, Jelani Griffith, 20, of Brampton, and a 17-year-old male youth from Brampton have each been charged with robbery, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of break-in instruments.

The youth cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said that Tower has additionally been charged with failing to comply with release order. Police said that at the time of his arrest, he was bound by a previous court order stemming from earlier charges of possession of stolen property and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Jordan Stanley, 20, of Burlington, has also been charged with possession of stolen property.

The accused were all held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police also said that they recovered both vehicles as well as a third vehicle that was allegedly stolen during a separate carjacking in Toronto on Sept. 26.

“This investigation remains ongoing, and police anticipate more charges could be laid,” PRP said.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact PRP’s Central Robbery Bureau at (905-453-2121, ext. 3410, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.