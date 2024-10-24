Suspects drive into police cruiser, multiple vehicles after Nobleton, Ont. break-in

Police north of Toronto say two suspects allegedly drove into a police cruiser and several other vehicles while trying to flee a daylight break-and-enter at a Nobleton, Ont. house on Tuesday.
It happened at 4 p.m. at a residence near Paradise Valley and Fairmont Ride trails, York Regional Police said in a news release issued Thursday.
Officers responded to the area for a break-and-enter in progress call at that time, and when they arrived on scene, police said the two suspects attempted to flee.
Police said the suspects then drove their vehicle into a police cruiser before striking “multiple” civilian vehicles. It’s unclear if any injuries were sustained.
The suspects allegedly ditched the car and fled the scene on foot. One suspect was arrested a short time later. Police said a firearm was discovered near the abandoned vehicle.
Jasanthan Kandiah is facing 10 charges in connection with the incident, including break-and-enter with intent, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, and driving while under suspension.
Police said Kandiah was on three previous firearm prohibition orders at the time of his arrest.
A detailed description of the second suspect was not released.
One man is in custody and facing numerous charges thanks to the quick response by York Regional Police #1 District and #4 District frontline officers after a residential break and enter in the Township of King.— York Regional Police (@YRP) October 24, 2024
On Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at approximately 4 p.m., police… pic.twitter.com/BFs5WV1zxM