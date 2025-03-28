21-year-old man charged in connection with shooting at York Region home

The incident took place outside a residence on Danny Wheeler Boulevard near Valleo Street in the Town of Georgina over the weekend

A 21-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a shooting in York Region last November, where video footage showed the suspect firing at least 18 shots at a home.

Police say they were called to the residence, located on Danny Wheeler Boulevard near Valleo Street in Georgina, Ont., at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2024.

In video released by police then, a suspect is seen standing right in the middle of the roadway, firing repeatedly at the house, before jumping into the passenger seat of an awaiting SUV and taking off. The suspect appeared to fire about 18 times within the span of six seconds.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said the upstairs bedroom window was shattered and bullet holes were seen inside the bedroom. They add that they found several shell casings on the driveway and street in front of the house.

No physical injuries were reported.

With the help from Hamilton police, York police were able to identify one of the two suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

On Thursday, police charged Toronto resident Vishaal Suthagar with various offences including discharge firearm with intent and failure to comply with release order. The charges have not been tested in court.

Officials say Suthagar was on bail for previous unrelated charges at the time of his arrest.

One suspect is still at large. Police did not provide any details about the remaining suspect.

“They consider this incident targeted and are continuing their investigation,” police said in Friday’s release.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.