Video shows suspect firing 18 shots at York Region home, shattering bedroom window

Police have released video footage that shows an unidentified suspect firing at least 18 shots at a home in York Region on Sunday night.

The incident took place outside a residence on Danny Wheeler Boulevard near Valleo Street in the Town of Georgina at around 11 p.m.

In the footage, released by police, a suspect is seen standing in the middle of a roadway and firing repeatedly at the home before jumping into the passenger seat of an awaiting SUV and fleeing the scene.

In total, the suspect appears to fire approximately 18 gunshots within the span of just six seconds.

Police say that an upstairs bedroom window was shattered as a result of the shooting and bullet holes were found within the bedroom.

Investigators also found numerous shell casings on the roadway in front of the home and in its driveway, police say.

No physical injuries were reported.

“Through investigation, video was obtained that shows a suspect approach the home on foot, fire numerous rounds, then flee in an awaiting white sport utility vehicle,” a news release issued by police on Monday states. “Investigators are seeking any video surveillance from the area or anyone who may have captured dashcam video on the roadways at that time. Anyone who has not yet spoken to police is asked to please come forward.”

Police say that the investigation into the shooting is “ongoing.”

No suspect description has been released at this time.